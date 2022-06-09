Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $150,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

NYSE MTD traded down $13.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,280.66. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,470. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,293.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,420.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

