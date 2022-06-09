Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $46,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $9,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,675. The company has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a P/E ratio of 390.22 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

