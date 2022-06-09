Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of Keysight Technologies worth $102,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,801,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,071,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.01. 6,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,432. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

