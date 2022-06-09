Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $72.23 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.99. 77,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $311.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

