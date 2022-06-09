Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $54.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,791. The stock has a market cap of $464.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

