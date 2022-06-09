Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $113.81 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $113,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,961,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,918,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,827,832,000 after acquiring an additional 135,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.48. 21,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.