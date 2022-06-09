Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 69,604 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Progress Software comprises approximately 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Progress Software worth $82,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,592. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.