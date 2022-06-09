Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 32,163 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 5.02% of FARO Technologies worth $63,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FARO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,663,000. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,508. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

