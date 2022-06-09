Seeyond Sells 870 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.08.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,834. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

