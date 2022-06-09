Seeyond Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $2,344.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,413.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,652.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

