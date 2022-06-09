Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Seeyond grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.06. 22,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.74. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

