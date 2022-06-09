Seeyond Has $6.05 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,327. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

