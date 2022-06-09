Seeyond Has $3.03 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

