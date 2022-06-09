Seeyond Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $167,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.38. 3,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,227 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

