Seeyond Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up approximately 0.6% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth $219,290,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

