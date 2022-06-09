Secret Price Down 15.4% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $213.40 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

