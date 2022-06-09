SCW Capital Management LP Takes $5.03 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000. NCR comprises approximately 4.5% of SCW Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SCW Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.82 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

