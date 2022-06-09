ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $14.63 million and $4,332.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,782,300 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

