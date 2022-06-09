Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.12. 17,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $204.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

