Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

NYSE SMG traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,308. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $204.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.33.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

