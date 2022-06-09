Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 225,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Under Armour comprises approximately 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $90,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

