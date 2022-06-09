Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,168,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,174,000 after buying an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 310,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,444 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.