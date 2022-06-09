Scopus Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Mattel worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 355,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.47. 36,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

