Scopus Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $24,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.57.

Shares of MTN traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.16. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,575. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

