Scopus Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,601 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. 50,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.