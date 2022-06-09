Scopus Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods comprises 1.0% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Simply Good Foods worth $48,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,222. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

