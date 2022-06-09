Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys 88,076 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,076 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Avient worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

