Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,099 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 0.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Avery Dennison worth $40,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
