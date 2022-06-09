Scopia Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 548,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,000. Aramark accounts for 1.9% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Aramark by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,945. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

