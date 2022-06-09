Scopia Capital Management LP Has $84.86 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 8.0% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned 0.69% of Mohawk Industries worth $84,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.20. 2,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,252. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

