SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading 8% Higher

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

