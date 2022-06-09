Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,886 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

