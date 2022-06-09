Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 37,100 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

