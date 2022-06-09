Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 116,808 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

