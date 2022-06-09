Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Cirrus Logic worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 421,081 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 128,605 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,436 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111,572 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.