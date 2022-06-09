Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $22.92 Million Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Gogo worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

