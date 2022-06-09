Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 1.12.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,396 shares of company stock valued at $761,371 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

