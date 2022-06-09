Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,352 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 241.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,413,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

