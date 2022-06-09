Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 551,971 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,971 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Mattel worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

