Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after acquiring an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,417,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.