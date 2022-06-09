Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Scholastic worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.26 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHL. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.