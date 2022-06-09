Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Shares Down 16.4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $305.00 and last traded at $305.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.84.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

