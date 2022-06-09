Santiment Network Token (SAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.81 Million

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $16.81 million and $627.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,243.50 or 1.00003162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

SAN is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

