Sandler Capital Management Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,343,000. Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

