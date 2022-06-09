Sandler Capital Management Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.65. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,723. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

