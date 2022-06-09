Sandler Capital Management Takes $8.74 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.