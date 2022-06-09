Sandler Capital Management Takes $8.74 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.27.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
