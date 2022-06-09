Sandler Capital Management Takes $12.22 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,000. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,492. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

