Sandler Capital Management Sells 45,271 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,271 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.14% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $288,704.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,022.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,016 shares of company stock worth $2,353,637 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.