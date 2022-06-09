Sandler Capital Management Sells 200,618 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sandler Capital Management reduced its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,089 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 200,618 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

