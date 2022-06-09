Sandler Capital Management Purchases 1,346 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 1.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.21. 8,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

